The retail industry is seeking commitment from candidates in the upcoming Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections on May 2 to three pledges aimed at combating soaring retail crime.

The Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC) as part of its #GetToughonRetailCrime campaign, has requested those contending for the four PCC roles in Wales to:

• Prioritise retail crime in Police and Crime Plans • Collaborate with other policing stakeholders to use the standalone offence for assaulting a retail worker effectively, once introduced and to track its use data • Commit resources necessary for handling retail crime in their respective regions

On April 10, the UK Government declared a standalone offence for assaulting a retail worker, covering Wales and England, which should bolster police response as it provides the necessary information to understand the extent of the problem.

The WRC’s latest crime survey reveals a frightening escalation in violence and abuse towards retail workers, with more than 1,300 incidents reported daily in 2022/23, up from the 870 of the previous year.

These frequent incidents range from actions like weapon threats, physical assaults to the use of racial slurs, causing significant impact on the mental and physical health of victims, who have no choice but to work in an environment of growing uncertainty and fear.

Shoplifting in particular, is a massive issue affecting businesses and communities nationwide, triggering violence and abuse, and causing considerable economic losses.

In 2023, theft losses boomed to £1.8bn, with a shocking 45,000 incidents daily.

The money spent on these losses could instead enhance customer shopping experiences and decrease store prices.

In addition to the increasing rate of thefts, culprits are appearing more audacious, more hostile, and often armed.

Retailers are taking measures to combat retail crime, spending a whopping £1.2bn on crime prevention in 2023.

Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium highlighted the role of PCCs in the fight against retail crime.

Ms Jones said: "Inadequate police action has given criminals free rein to steal goods and assault retail colleagues.

"Newly elected PCCs in Wales have a fantastic opportunity to get tough on retail crime through the new standalone offence, and I hope the next wave of PCCs deliver the protections that those working in retail and our communities across Wales deserve."