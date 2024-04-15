According to police, a light blue Specialized Levo electric bike and a blue Yamaha YZ250 motorbike were taken after an unknown man allegedly forced entry to a garage in Greenfield, Newbridge, between 1am and 3am on Friday April 5.

People are now being asked to come forward if they recognise the bikes or have any information that may help the officers investigating the burglary.

Officers have reminded people they can contact the police via social media message or by calling 101 and quoting reference 2400109366, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The full statement reads: "Officers are investigating a report of a burglary after these two bikes were stolen in Newbridge.

"A light blue Specialized Levo electric bike and a blue Yamaha YZ250 motorbike were taken after an unknown man allegedly forced entry to a garage in Greenfield between 1am and 3am on Friday 5 April.

"If you recognise these bikes or have been any information about the burglary, please contact us on 101 or send us via direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400109366.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."