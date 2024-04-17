The new hairdressing provision will focus on developing skills and knowledge in a practical skill set, enabling pupils to gain self-confidence and inter-personal skills.

The school will offer a bespoke course that develops the pupils’ learning and personal growth in a nurturing and supportive environment.

The course offers a choice of different units to give pupils the chance to perfect their preferred areas of the subject. The teaching will be inclusive, ensuring that a range of different methods are used to suit individual pupil needs.

Pupils will also learn the art of theatrical make up and will put their skills to good use in local beauty salons.

Pupils will have the opportunity to gain BTEC qualifications in Hairdressing at level 1 and 2, giving pupils who excel the opportunity to leave school as qualified hairdressers which could lead to a world of opportunity.

Sally Ibba, cover supervisor and project leader said: “I had the idea for the salon after realising that a lot of pupils lacked opportunities for practical and vocational experiences, and it occurred to me that a lot of our pupils would benefit from an apprenticeship style of practical learning.

"After 22 years as a hairdresser I had the idea that a lot of our pupils would really enjoy learning about hair and beauty and so spoke to the headteacher, Tracey Jarvis. She was very enthusiastic and supported the development of the idea.

"After a few weeks of decorating and organisation we celebrated the official opening of the salon on the 10th of April, with the GCSE catering team preparing canapes and a small group of learners demonstrating hand massage and curling hair.”

The salon has been supported by The Warehouse in Blaina, who have provided hairdressing chairs and other salon equipment.

