A change of use application, from office to residential, for the George Street Dental Surgery at 28 George Street was approved exactly 10 years ago, in April 2014, but has since expired.

However Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department has now approved a new change of use application for the first and second floors of the three storey building so they can be converted, from offices, to two self contained two-bedroom flats.

The ground floor will remain unchanged.

Planning officer Simon Pritchard said in his report the building appears to have been last used as an estate agents.

He said: “Although, the ground floor appears to be a vacant estate agents (from the fascia sign), the floor plan and planning statement describe this as part of the vacant dental surgery.”

He added: “The agent reports that the property has been vacant for a number of years.”

It is within the town centre conservation area but outside the area designated as primary retail frontage but Mr Pritchard said while there would be a loss of office space there is likely to be alternative premises available within the town centre area and the units have been vacant for around 18 months.

A bin and cycle store will be created at the ground floor and while there is no parking spaces provided, or any outside amenity space, the report said this isn’t unusual for a town centre location and that Pontypool Park, and public parking spaces, are nearby.