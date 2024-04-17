Danygraig Nursing Home has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in Wales.

There are 1,102 homes in Wales with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk .

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

The homes were rated in a number of categories, which are overall experience; facilities; care and support; cleanliness, treated with dignity; food and drink; staff; activities; management; safety and security; rooms and value for money.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people.

Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care.

The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

People are living longer, and with 19 per cent of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

Manager of Danygraig care home, Anchu Peter said: "Thank you so much for choosing our nursing home for the Top 20 Care Home Awards. We are deeply honoured to receive this award and wish to express our heartfelt gratitude. This recognition is a significant milestone in our profession.

“This award highlights our commitments to the care industry and the collaborative effort of the whole team working in Danygraig. This accolade encourages us to uphold our standards of excellence and to continue to strive for even greater achievements and higher impact in our community.

"Thank you once again for acknowledging our hard work and for inspiring us to continue fostering a collaborative spirit in all our future endeavours.”

Reviews manager of carehome.co.uk Amanda Hopkins said: "We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

"Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Danygraig care home on being a Top 20 care home in Wales as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”

