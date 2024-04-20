The Argus sat down with Helen Roper, local delivery lead at the Homewards programme, a five-year, locally-led programme which aims to end systemic homelessness, spearheaded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation.

Ms Roper, 48, said the aim of the project is to "address family homelessness" in a permanent way and hopes to use what she has learned through her work in addiction, homelessness and women's services to make it possible in Newport.

Helen Roper from Homewards Newport spoke at a consultation at the Newport Indoor Market (Image: Homewards)

She added: "We know that a lot of the time when we talk about family homelessness, we just think about the parents and we forget about the children."

The delivery lead for the project added that "homelessness can have a generational link", with children potentially being the future generation of homelessness.

She explains that the idea is to give an alternative to families who are in temporary housing, to give them stability in the community.

According to Homewards, over 500 households in Newport are living in temporary accommodation, such as B&Bs or hotels. This is often at the expense of the local council.

Helen Roper goes on to explain that instead of being in a "crisis-space, Homewards is very much focused in the prevention space." By this, she implies that more thought should be given on doing things differently at the beginning, instead of patching things up.

Those from Homewards Newport that joined the consultation at the Newport Indoor Market (Image: Homewards)

Why Newport?





The programme is being delivered in six flagship locations around the UK: Newport, Sheffield, Northern Ireland, Aberdeen, Lambeth. and 'Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole'.

Ms Roper explained that Newport was chosen "because of particular challenges in the location, but also because of the existence of strong partnerships and a willingness to try doing something differently."

Yvonne Connolly, operational director of young people and vulnerable women’s homelessness charity Llamau, said:

“It’s fantastic to be here in Newport as part of the Homeward Coalition focused on our shared mission to end homelessness. As part of our commitment to the coalition we shared our learning from Upstream Cymru.

"Llamau's Upstream Cymru programme sets a new course in the landscape of homelessness prevention, working within schools it focuses on identifying young people and families who might benefit from additional support and interventions well before they teeter on the edge of homelessness crisis.”

Attendees at the Homewards Newport consultation from all sectors including housing and social care (at the Newport Indoor Market) (Image: Homewards)

A spokesperson for Homewards said: "The Royal Foundation hopes to support the city with access to an extensive network of best-in-class expertise, potential funders and investors, up to £500k in flexible funding via The Homewards Fund, a research and evaluation programme, and a Local Delivery Lead to facilitate the project and provide strategic direction."

Ms Roper explains that effects of the project may not be seen for years as the project aims to create lasting, systemic change, beginning with identifying the needs in Newport as she said "every area is different and every area has different needs".

Complex needs

The Homewards project was launched in June 2023 and aims to focus on priorities such as "housing supply, family and women’s services, employment pathways, continuity of care and targeting early prevention".

Attendees at the Homewards Newport consultation from all sectors including housing and social care (Newport Indoor Market) (Image: Homewards)

Conversations in town halls, with local partners and coalition meetings are informing the local action plan on how best to end homelessness in the city.

Helen explains one harrowing case which she believes "could have been prevented if someone had listened to her as a child, if steps had been taken to keep her safe as a child."

Research by the Royal Foundation, Homewards and IPSOS in June 2023 highlights some alarming statistics.

Housing

While the housing is not built yet, plans are coming together with the involvement of local businesses and organisations.

Ms Roper said: "There are the RSLs (Registered Social Landlords), Pobl, Newport City Homes, community-based charities like The Gap Wales, Community House and so many more."

What does a home mean to you? 🏠



Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said:

“Homelessness is not simply a housing issue – we need partners from across all sectors to work together to deliver real change. By working collaboratively, we stand a much better chance of success.”

It is unclear when works will begin on the project, as the consultations on the best way to tackle homelessness in Newport are ongoing.