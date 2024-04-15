The A40 Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth have been closed for four weeks in one direction, and will close for a further five weeks in the opposite direction from next week, according to Traffic Wales.

The closures for this week will be in place on the northbound carriageway between 8pm and 6am each night.

The road will be closed between the Raglan A40/A449 junction and the A40/A466 Junction to the North of the Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth.

There are three separate elements to these closures, each from 8pm to 6am, which are being put in place to allow essential resurfacing works to be carried out.

The elements are an overnight closure of the A40 northbound between the A40/A449 junction at Raglan and the A40/A466 junction, an overnight closure of the A40/ A449 northbound on slip and an overnight closure of the both on and off slips at Monmouth Services northbound.

The diversion route suggested by Traffic Wales South is to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M5 towards the South West of England and the Midlands.