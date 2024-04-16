Transport for Wales (TfW) said earlier this year that the bus station will open in spring 2024.

The new building at Central Square looks close to being complete but further work is needed inside to make sure it is ready for operation.

We asked TfW for a specific date over the next two months when the bus station will open but a spokesman said: “We’ll be announcing the opening date in the coming weeks.”

Cardiff Council granted planning permission for the £100m transport development in November 2018.

The city has been without a bus station since 2015 and since the plans for a new one were approved there has been much anticipation for the day when buses can start operating there.

However pinning down a date for when that will be has proved difficult with expected opening dates being pushed pack a number of times.

The development was originally due to be completed by 2022 and Cardiff Council said, when plans were approved, that it hoped the scheme would be operational by 2021.

A curved eight-storey building which is part of the scheme was set to open in stages with the first phase due to open in spring 2023.

It was later reported that this would not take place until the end of 2023.

The Welsh Government said in June 2022 that TfW would conduct a fit-out of the building once construction was complete in order to get the station ready for passengers to use from summer 2023.

It was confirmed in January 2024 that the bus station development would open fully in spring 2024 instead of opening in stages.

The scheme will consist of 14 bus bays, 100,000sq ft of office space, retail units, and 318 apartments.

TfW will be responsible for the bus station but the remainder of the site will be leased and operated by third parties.

The bus station will be used by buses only once opened and coaches will continue with their current arrangements but TfW did say it is exploring options on how coach accommodation in Cadiff can be improved in the future.