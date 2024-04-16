The Village is one of five finalists to have made the shortlist for Artisan Bakery of the Year at the awards.

The news was first revealed in mid-March, with a post on the Village's official Facebook page confirming it.

The team wrote: " WELSH FOOD AND DRINK AWARDS 2024!

"'The Village' Bakery and Café Caerleon stands out for its dedication to handcrafted Excellence. Our products are lovingly crafted using traditional and new methods with the finest ingredients, resulting in delectable treats and essentials that have earned us a place among the prestigious finalists for Artisan Business of the Year, Welsh Food And Drink Awards 2024.

"The pinnacle of this being our excellent Sourdough which is gaining great feedback four years into the Mother Yeast's life.

"Massive thank you, to all of our existing and new customers. Our team take pride in knowing that we are representing our Town and Community at the ceremony in May.

"Like what we do? Like our page, share it if you can!

"Made in Caerleon. Artisan! Discover breads, cakes, bakes, great coffee and more at our Bakery and Café."

The Village, particularly well-known within the community and is certainly a popular choice with locals, with some praising the "amazing produce".

Another said: "Caerleon residents are so lucky to have such a fabulous bakery in Caerleon!"

A third resident seemed to share the thoughts of many locals when she wrote: "You deserve to win!"

The Village Bakery are joined on the shortlist of finalists for Artisan Bakery of the Year at the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2024 by:

Caws Penhelyg, a cheese shop in Aberystwyth

Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits, a cracker shop from Brecon

Gwenynfa Pen-y-Bryn Apiary, a health food shop in Dolgellau

The Welsh Saucery, an artisan sauce shop in Haverfordwest

The final award will be presented during the ceremony in Brangywn Hall, Swansea, on Thursday, May 9.