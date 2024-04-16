The Ton-Y-Felin affordable development has been completed by housing association Pobl.

The development, which has been in the works since planning permission was granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council in October 2020, now boasts a host of one-bedroom apartments, and two and three-bedroom homes.

The planning permission was granted despite some concerns over a potential increase in traffic.

Built on a former greenfield site, totalling around four point two acres in size, the homes have been built using timber frame structures from Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise from within United Welsh Group, a housing association based in Caerphilly.

Each of these homes are energy-efficient, and include fitted insulation from Celtic Offsite's factory on the Pontygwindy Industrial Estate, also in Caerphilly, while the construction of the homes was completed on site by contractor M&J Cosgrove.

Celtic Offsite Managing Director Neil Robins said it was an "exciting opportunity" to be part of the team bringing more "affordable homes with low-carbon construction" to the area, and that they shared Pobl's determination to provide all customers with this housing.

It was also noted that this development has come at a time when demand for housing in Caerphilly, but also across Wales is at a "high".

Project manager at Pobl, James Watkins said the development is part of the housing association's commitment to "reducing the carbon emissions that go into constructing" these homes, and the carbon emissions associated with running the homes.

He added that he "couldn't wait to see the community brought to life" as the final residents move in.