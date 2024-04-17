ADAM ALI, 21, of Lloyd Street, Newport was jailed for six weeks with the sentence suspended for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A4042 in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on April 1.

He has to pay £85 costs.

DIANE TYLER, 38, of Keats Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A48 in Chepstow on March 24 with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILIP PARFITT, 62, of Castlewood, Talywain, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a special constable, using racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress towards PC Josh Jacas at the A&E department at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control on Upper Dock Street, Newport, being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control on Broad Street, Blaenavon, possession of cocaine and failing to surrender.

He was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

RIAZ ALI, 63, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drugs on the A4042 in Cwmbran and possession of cannabis on October 29, 2023.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £53 surcharge.

EMILY ROWLANDS, 31, of Caerleon Road, Newport was ordered to pay £275.20 in fines, costs and compensation when she admitted two counts of theft after stealing a crate of Henry Westons cider, a crate of Budweiser lager and a ham sandwich from Tesco Express on Cambrian Road on March 18.

DANIEL KARAJAVANI, 29, of Scott Close, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A48 on November 15, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADRIAN DAVIES, 43, of Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was jailed for eight weeks with the sentence suspended for 12 months after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order on April 6 in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

SIMON OWEN, 34, of Oakley Close, Caldicot was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Longfellow Road on October 14, 2023.

He was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £120 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CRAIG WILLIAMS, 40, of Palmyra Place, Newport must pay £406 in compensation and a fine after he admitted stealing razor blades from Asda on February 22 and five pairs of glasses from Boots on March 9.

JENNY SAMPSON, 34, of Archer Road, Ely, Cardiff was ordered to pay £400 compensation when she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft after stealing items from TK Maxx in Cwmbran on June 16, 2023 and July 23, 2023.