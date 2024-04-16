A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment.
Lewis Holton, 24, from Newbridge is also accused of intentional strangulation, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
The prosecution alleges it relates to incidents that took place this year.
Holton, of Old Pant Road, Pantside is due to appear before the crown court on May 7.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
