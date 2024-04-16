A van and a lorry collided on the A449 between Usk and Raglan on Saturday, April 13.

Police held back traffic on a section of the road causing people to get out their cars on the dual carriageway while wondering what was going on.

The road was closed at just after 10.30am and not reopened until just before 4pm.

It can now be revealed a van driver and a lorry driver crashed with the van driver arrested and the lorry driver taken to hospital.

It was said the lorry driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said on the incident: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449 near Raglan at around 10.10am on Saturday.

"Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved a van and a lorry.

"The driver of the van, a 37-year-old man from Coventry, was arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences. He has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

"The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital – his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening."