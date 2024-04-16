The Asda Succulent Cooked and Peeled King Prawns have been recalled due to a labelling error which sows an incorrect use-by date.

The affected packets have a use-by date of December 21 and batch code of L66000.

The actual use-by date of the product is April 21.

Monday 15 April - @asda recalls Asda Succulent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns because of incorrect use-by date #FoodAlerthttps://t.co/XgNlSfEurg pic.twitter.com/HdpBF8ppTn — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 15, 2024

Customers are being advised to return the products to the store they purchased them from for a full refund, while the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning shoppers not to eat the prawns.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Asda is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“The product listed above has been labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ which makes them unsafe to eat. For more information please contact Asda Customer services on 0800 952 0101.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.