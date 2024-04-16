BGT returns to TV screens on Saturday (April 20) for a 17th series.

The judging panel of Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will also be back for the new series along with hosts Ant and Dec fresh off the final of Saturday Night Takeaway last weekend.

The biggest party on telly is BACK and it's BURSTING with talent! 🎉



Join us for a bumper weekend of #BGT, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st April on @ITV 1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV. pic.twitter.com/Oq8FWKRcSP — BGT (@BGT) April 10, 2024

New BGT series to unearth next Adele and see Amanda Holden hit golden buzzer twice

Holden, who is the longest-servicing judge on the show, has given BGT fans a little sneak peek as to what to expect from series 17 of the show.

The new series will see her hit the golden buzzer twice, while also unearthing a singer that gave the judges a "Adele vibes".

Holden, speaking in The Metro, explained she was "blown away" by this singer and was hoping her time on the show will be what she needs to kickstart her career.

This gorgeous lot are ready to find the BEST talent Britain has to offer 🎉



Find us on your screens this Saturday, 20th April at 7:30pm, on @ITV 1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV! #BGT pic.twitter.com/zXwZguYwPB — BGT (@BGT) April 15, 2024

The BGT judge said: "The version of the song she sang was so amazing, and considering how many people have done it, for it to have had such an impact, it really affected me.

"I was blown away by her and I really hope this is going to give her a kickstart to a

career that she’s destined to have."

Holden continued: "I said to Simon that she had Adele vibes because she was really down to earth, very funny.

"I thought she was going to do stand-up when she came on.

"So she was a little diamond, a little bit rough around the edges, but super charming, very charismatic, very relatable.

"I thought, 'God, she’s a little star'."

The BGT stage is waiting for YOU! 🤩



If you've got a talent you can't wait to show off to the world, apply for #BGT Series 18 today: https://t.co/I8odgWC3Ss pic.twitter.com/YyKRy2Gdqb — BGT (@BGT) April 14, 2024

This mystery singer, set to feature on the new series of BGT, Holden said also reminded her of the early years of her career.

Media personality and singer Holden explained: "It just felt how I was when I was starting out, she’d done some bits and bobs or whatever.

"I was lucky I went on to work, but she’s just not had that break she deserves."

RECOMMENDED READING:

When is Britain's Got Talent on TV?





The new series of BGT launches on Saturday (April 20) night.

You can catch the first two episodes of the new Britain's Got Talent series on Saturday and Sunday (April 20 and 21) on ITV1, ITVX and STV at 7.30pm and 7.40pm.

