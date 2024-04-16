The firm has announced it will without a "significantly enhanced" redundancy package if the workers proceed with their planned strike.

The strikes have been planned in direct response to the company's plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs by closing their blast furnaces and reducing the workforces at their site in Llanwern, Newport and at the country's largest steelworks in Port Talbot.

According to the Chief Executive of Tata Steel's UK division, Rajesh Nair, the proposed package, which he has deemed is the "most favourable" ever offered by the company, will be withdrawn if workers go ahead with the strike.

The package would see £100 million invested directly in skills, training and job creation once the current 45 day consultation between Tata and the unions about how to restructure the company is completed, while the Welsh Government has put in place a £500 million grant as part of the £1.25 billion commitment by Tata to secure the Welsh steel industry's future.

The announcement was made to staff following the reveal of the results of a union ballot in which those at Port Talbot and Llanwern participated in.

According to Tata, 1,366 workers were invited to vote, with 41.6 per cent showing up to vote.

Mr Nair has voiced his disappointment at these ballots, claiming that the package offered was a "significantly enhanced, comprehensive" support for employees that will be "impacted by the proposed transformation".

A statement from the Workers' Union said: “This situation highlights the complex negotiations and decisions faced by workers in the steel industry, who must weigh the benefits of accepting a potentially favourable redundancy package against the broader implications of industrial action on their futures and the sustainability of their industry.”

Tata Steel has declined to provide any further comment.

Unite has been asked for comment.