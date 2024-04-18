Kwong Ming Chinese takeaway, which closed after serving the local community for 52 years in February, has been taken over by a new management team, and reopened on Tuesday.

The takeaway originally announced it was closing through an announcement on the Made in Caerphilly Facebook group on January 28 saying the closure was due to the family wanting to "rest now".

In this same comment, it was mentioned that the name would be remaining and be reopening under new management this month.

Recent posts shared to another local Facebook group Caerphilly Focus over the last couple of weeks have confirmed Kwong Ming is reopening tonight, with a new team.

According to official pictures posted of the new menu, the takeaway, which remains on Pontygwindy Road in Caerphilly, will be open from 5pm-10.30pm six days a week, and be closed on Wednesdays.

The new owners say they are looking forward to welcoming all old and new customers alike.

The menu is split into different dish types, from soups and spare ribs to the Chinese classics of sweet and sour dishes.

The menu includes some Chinese takeaway classics (Image: Kwong Ming)There are also separate sections on the menu for curry dishes, chicken dishes, beef dishes, roast duck meals and roast pork meals, king prawn dishes and vegetable dishes.

Kwong Ming's menu includes traditional Chinese meals all available with different meats or fish, including a range of chop suey, foo yung, fried rice, chow mein, alongside some meals from other cuisines, including meals with the pasta vermicelli and a range of English dishes.

Typical side dishes will also be available, including prawn crackers, onion rings, a range of fritters and chips, as well as sauces including Peking, sweet and sour, satay and barbeque.

Kwong Ming will be offers special 'all-in-one' trays, including a main or side dish with an extra and special set meals ranging from serving one person to four people.