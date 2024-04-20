No vehicles will be allowed to proceed along Upper Dock Street, Griffin Street and Market Street between 5am-11:59pm, there will be no alternative route for taxi's within these hours.

The reason for the order is to protect the public from danger caused by filming taking place in the area.

The proposed order will be in place from May 3 2024 to May 8 2024.

Pedestrian access and emergency access will be available and deliveries will be permitted from 5am to 10am.

Also in this week's public notices is to allow one way traffic along Church Road, Risca in a north westerly direction from its junction with the unofficial car park area adjacent to the western side of St. Mary's Church.

The experimental order will be in place for 18 months, in this time the council will consider whether the provisions of order shall continue in force indefinitely.

In Newport the Welsh Ministers have made an order to authorise the stopping up on an irregular length of the highway leading into Longmeadow Court from its junction with Broadmead Park. This includes the former parking area of Longmeadow Court.

In schedule two of this order the existing vacant properties in the area will be demolished to make way for the proposed residential development of 35 units.

Elsewhere, RSPB Wetlands Centre of Wetlands West Nash Road in Newport is applying to Newport City Council to sale alcohol on Monday-Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Anyone who wishes to object this should do so in writing by April 24, 2024 to the Licensing Services at PO Box 883, Civic Centre, Newport.

Also in this weeks Argus public notices is that Caerphilly Castle Court Service Station has applied to the Licensing Authority to sale alcohol between 6am and 11pm daily for consumption off the premises.

The service station has also applied to allow for the provision of late nigh refreshment between 11pm and 5am daily.

Elsewhere, Leigh Chamberlain trading as Ses Skip Hire of 20 Pant-Y-Fid in Bargoed is applying for a licence to use The George in Abercarn, Newport as an operating centre for one goods vehicle.

Owners or occupiers or the land near the centre who believe their enjoyment of the land will be affected should write to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds stating their reasons.

Lastly, British Telecommunications is applying to change an existing licence to keep one extra goods vehicle at the operating centre in Newport on Factory Road.

Owners or occupiers or the land near the centre who believe their enjoyment of the land will be affected should write to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds stating their reasons.