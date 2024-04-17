Alexander Miles, 30, went to his victims’ home in Tredegar where the three were made to “fear for their lives”.

The defendant also assaulted his former partner and her father, prosecutor Steven Donoghue told Swansea Crown Court.

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, told Miles: “You arrived without warning at her parents’ house at around 7.15pm on October 15 last year.

MORE NEWS: Man caught red-handed with child abuse and bestiality images

“You locked the door and told them to sit down before you produced two knuckledusters and put them on.

“You said you would kill them both and probably kill their daughter.”

He then attacked his father-in-law by grabbing him and pushing him.

Miles then assaulted his wife when she arrived home by grabbing her and pushing her against a wall before telling her he would kill her.

Recorder Elias said the victims’ ordeal was “terrifying”.

He added: “They must have feared for their lives because of the threats you made.”

His ex-partner persuaded Miles she would drive him back to his home in West Wales and managed to call the police on her mobile without him knowing.

Their car was brought to a halt and the defendant arrested after officers deployed a stinger device on the M4 motorway at Junction 43 outside Swansea.

Miles, of Heol Waunyclun, Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire pleaded guilty to affray and two counts of assault by beating.

He has a previous conviction for possession of a prohibited weapon – a Taser – from 2019.

Hilary Roberts for Miles said he had already served the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence after being held in custody on remand following his arrest.

His barrister asked the court to take into account his guilty pleas and added that his client was capable of being rehabilitated in the community.

Recorder Elias told the defendant: “Your offending was borne out of frustration at not seeing your children.

“That is a reason for your offending but no excuse for it.”

Miles was jailed for 21 months and made the subject of restraining orders not to contact his victim indefinitely.

The defendant was told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge.