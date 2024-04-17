Community fundraisers have been instrumental over the last 45 years in providing vital care and support to patients and their families.

Residents can participate in events like the Caerphilly Support Group Coffee Morning on April 18 at Caerphilly Golf Club, beginning at 10.30am.

The event will provide entertainment in the form of a cake stall, bric-a-brac, and a raffle. Entry costs £5.

The Charity Netball Tournament on April 20 at Cardiff Sports Training Village will be a fun spectacle, starting from 11am.

With fancy dress and plenty of prizes, teams can join for £25.

Those interested can contact Emily Rowe at emilymrowe22@icloud.com.

There's also a Charity Afternoon Tea on April 21 at Clydach Village Hall starting at 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £15.

For booking, please contact Rachel on 07980526234.

Supporters can also give back by participating in fundraisers like the Phil Bessant Limited Charity Quiz Night on April 26 or the Golf Day on May 10.

To register for either event, individuals can contact Emma at 07983440839 or emma@philbessantltd.co.uk.

The Great Catbrook Charity Plant Sale & Teas will be hosted on May 25 at Catbrook Memorial Hall from 2pm.

To arrange for plant donations or involvement, supporters can email fionawilton@btopenworld.com.

The Summer Ball in honour of Jo Ralphs will be held at the Coldra Court Hotel on May 26, while the fundraising evening with Tom Jones Tribute takes place on June 7 at Bettws Social Club.

For tickets and more information on these events, please call Tracie on 07599 094663 and Lisa on lisa-1980@hotmail.co.uk, respectively.

Apart from these, residents can also contribute by becoming a friend of the hospice or setting up a direct debit for regular donations.

The hospice offers a lottery where for just £1 a week, you could win one of 24 great prizes and provide priceless support to patients.

To get involved or for more information, get in touch with the Fundraising team at fundraising@stdavidshospicecare.org.