Junction 27 of the M4 for High Cross, a suburb of Newport that forms part of the community of Rogerstone is set to have a lane closed on the roundabout on Thursday, April 18 to enable the installation of cameras to monitor motorway traffic.

Member of Newport City Council for Rogerstone North ward, Conservative councillor Chris M Reeks posted on local Facebook group Rogerstone Community Page about the lane closure on Sunday, April 14.

He mentioned that a planned traffic census on Thursday would not be going ahead, but that the lane would be closed to enable the Department of Transport for the council to "install cameras on the roundabout to monitor traffic on the motorway".

Further to this post, Cllr Reeks also confirmed that some lanes on the A467 and Forge Lane in Bassaleg, another suburb in Newport, would be closed on the approach to the Bassaleg roundabout for tree cutting on Thursday as well.

Despite some questions in the comments, no one was able to confirm the exact times the lanes would be closed, with Cllr Reeks saying they are only given advance notice of the day, not the specific times.

People are advised to simply avoid the area for much of the day to avoid any increased traffic congestion as a result of the lane closures.