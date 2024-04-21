A GRADE II listed Georgian building has come on the market in the historic town of Chepstow in Monmouthshire.
The house is listed on Rightmove as a detached house with 4,600 sq ft, with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Although listed as the ideal family home for large families or multiple families, the 'Castle House' can be easily managed as a B&B or holiday home. There is additional planning permission for a two-bedroom dwelling included in the price.
In 'Castle House', period features are combined with modern touches to provide a timeless elegance.
Exposed stone walls, floorboards, cast iron fireplaces, sash windows, ornate wooden beams and restored Victorian tiled flooring pay homage to the history.
The house sits across five floors with accessibility for multiple vehicles to park in the car park.
At the moment, the upper floors are used as three holiday lets but this can be changed to suit the needs of the future homeowner(s).
Further storage can be found in the dual chamber cellar is located underneath the property, adding to the uniqueness of the architectural gem, as it once "served as a repository for wines from around the world".
However it can also be turned into a cinema room, gym, workshop, or storage space.
Stepping inside the home, viewers will find themselves in a grand setting as the rooms have been restored to show the property's heritage.
The ground floor comes with a spacious open-plan kitchen and living area, two further reception rooms for dining and relaxation as well as a ground floor shower room plus access to the dual chamber cellar, making the property perfect for entertaining.
There are five double-bedrooms on the upper floors, each with its own en-suite bathroom.
The house even has three self-contained apartments with their own integrated kitchens, living areas and separate guest entrance.
Even more spacious bedrooms can be created if the future homeowners want to remove the kitchens in the self-contained apartments.
The top floor of the property reveals a space brimming with potential, with an open-plan layout that promises comfort and charm in equal measure.
The home is compliant with fire building regulations, complete with fire walls, emergency lighting, fire doors, smoke alarms and a sprinkler system.
Outside, the 8-bed house offers the perfect setting for al fresco dining or soaking up the sun.
This house is on the market for between £1 million to £1.2 million, and includes full planning permission (Monmouthshire Planning Ref: DM/2018/01726) to convert an undeveloped plot which could be converted into a two-bed detached house or garage with apartment above depending on consent.
The home is listed on Rightmove and can be used to welcome visitors or accommodate multi-generational living arrangements due to the discreet access to the upper floors.
