If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Shea is looking for an adult only home willing to take a more hands off approach with her initially. Shea would benefit from a home with a calmer, confident dog to help build her confidence but could be an only dog too. She may be able to live with a cat pending a successful introduction. While Shea may take a bit of time to warm up, this girl is worth the time, and you'll be rewarded by sneaky peeps at her bouncy personality.

Bug is a delightful two-year-old Cane Corso. Bug's love for canine companionship is evident in his playful demeanour, making him an ideal candidate for a home with another dog. He could live with children 14-plus provided they were comfortable around bigger dogs and willing to give Bug time to come around to them.

Benji is part collie and he embodies the intelligence and athleticism of the breed. He could share his home with children eight-plus and with another dog. While Benji is still a young pup, he's eager to learn and please. Although he's not fully housetrained in his kennel he does try to toilet outside and shows promise that he'll quickly adapt to home life with a bit of patient guidance. He will need any time left home alone gradually built up.

Augustus can be shy in new situations, but it doesn’t take him long to overcome this. We are looking to find him a home with another dog as this really helps with his confidence. He is only young and therefore will need support with his house training moving into a new environment. His new owners will need to be able to manage not leaving him home alone initially while he settles in.

Zeta has been on a bit of a journey resulting in having to have her eye removed after our vets found inflammation and a lump. Having one eye hasn't dampened her spirit and she's still just as happy as she's always been! She would certainly enjoy the company of another dog at home but could also be an only dog with social walks. Zeta could share her home with teens 14-plus provided they are comfortable with larger dogs.