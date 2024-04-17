A “PROFESSIONAL criminal” is back behind bars after he went on a shoplifting spree and breached a restraining order.
Jason Pritchard, 43, stole beef joints worth £170 from before taking coffee and Toblerone chocolate valued at £142.40.
The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of theft in Blackwood on consecutive days between April 1 and April 3, prosecutor Rob Simkins said.
Pritchard also admitted being in breach of a restraining order by going to his victim’s home and demanding money which he is prohibited from doing.
That offence took place in the Blackwood area between March 27.
The defendant “has a flagrant disregard for court orders and is operating as a professional criminal”, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
His offences also took place when he was subject to a post-sentence supervision order which he has breached three times and this was the ninth breach of restraining order.
Pritchard, of no fixed abode, Blackwood was jailed for 26 weeks.
He has more than 100 offences to his name including burglary.
