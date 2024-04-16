SUSPECTED human bones have been found after a castle wall collapsed at a seafront beauty spot used for a spate of top TV shows.
The bones were recovered for analysis by police after the ancient stone wall tumbled overlooking the sea - and a popular spot for tourists.
Uniformed police today sealed off the spot at Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan - used as dramatic scenery for shows such as Dr Who and Poldark.
Walkers on a coastal path spotted the bones believed to be human. The wall was the boundary of Dunraven Castle which was demolished in 1963.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 7pm on Tuesday April 9 after bones were discovered near Dunraven Bay in Southerndown.
"The bones will be extracted and sent for analysis. The area is currently cordoned off for examination and will likely remain for a few days.”
It is about five miles from a spot where skeletons of at least six people were dug up a cliff edge ten years ago - and experts believe they are shipwreck victims.
The remains, thought to date back more than 500 years, were discovered by archaeologists carrying out a dig.
The bones were uncovered following erosion to the cliff but other bones have already been lost to the sea.
The dig was carried out over eight days at Cwm Nash in the Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.
Experts from Cardiff University, Glamorgan-Gwent Archaeological Trust and Natural Resources Wales took part in the excavation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here