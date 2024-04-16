Suspected human bones were discovered in a wall (Image: Wales News Service)



Walkers on a coastal path spotted the bones believed to be human. The wall was the boundary of Dunraven Castle which was demolished in 1963.



A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 7pm on Tuesday April 9 after bones were discovered near Dunraven Bay in Southerndown.



"The bones will be extracted and sent for analysis. The area is currently cordoned off for examination and will likely remain for a few days.”

The wall where the bones were discovered was the boundary of Dunraven Castle (Image: Wales News Service)

Police cordoned off the area where shows like Dr Who and Poldark are filmed (Image: Wales News Service)



It is about five miles from a spot where skeletons of at least six people were dug up a cliff edge ten years ago - and experts believe they are shipwreck victims.



The remains, thought to date back more than 500 years, were discovered by archaeologists carrying out a dig.



The bones were uncovered following erosion to the cliff but other bones have already been lost to the sea.



The dig was carried out over eight days at Cwm Nash in the Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales.



Experts from Cardiff University, Glamorgan-Gwent Archaeological Trust and Natural Resources Wales took part in the excavation.