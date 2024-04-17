The housing situation for ex-inmates is noted as challenging, making effective reintegration into society difficult.

Testimonies from inmates in HMP Cardiff indicate that housing is often inappropriate for individuals recovering from alcohol and substance abuse and may be transient or even unavailable.

Similar findings were exposed during a 2023 inspection of HMP Swansea.

In a speaker session last March, the director of criminal justice and women’s services development at the St Giles Trust emphasised the potential vulnerability prison leavers face on return to substandard housing, complying with the committee's investigation.

The quality, suitability and availability of accommodation will be examined thoroughly at the meeting on Wednesday, April 17.

The MPs will also identify related issues encountered by ex-prisoners in Wales while securing housing and the support systems in place.

The committee also intends to assess the effectiveness of initiatives started since 2019, such as the number of Housing Advisors.

It is keen to discover whether variations exist amongst different prisons and local authorities in securing apt housing for ex-inmates.

Panel members include Chloe Marshall of Nacro, Katie Dalton from Cymorth Cymru, Stephanie Rogers-Lewis from Cardiff Council, Tracy Hague and Liza Ridge from Wrexham County Borough Council.

Their testimonies will offer deeper insight into the housing needs of those leaving the prison system in Wales.