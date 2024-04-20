A Monmouthshire village has been named one of the poshest places to live in the UK. We visited the area to take a look.

Shirenewton was named in The Telegraph as the poshest village in Monmouthshire for a second time.  

The village near Chepstow was named the poshest village in 2022 and it’s been named once again.

The average price of a house in Shirenewton is £651,786.

It’s a small village, with posh houses that have old features. One was a former police station that was turned into a luxury home in 2022.

This luxury five-bedroom home still has the original features of the old Police Station. Upon walking past it you can still see the original features of the Police station and wouldn't think that a five-bedroom home would be inside.

We spoke to Barry Whitlock who lives nearby, who thinks it’s a charming village.

He said: “It’s quite a nice neighbourhood and select. There are some nice houses around here. On the other side of the church is a mansion house with acres of grounds.”

Other than big houses and expensive cars, the village has a thriving pub, The Carpenters Arms, while another former boozer, the Tredegar Arms, is enjoying a new lease of life as an Indian restaurant.

The village still has it's old red phone booth which has now been turned into a library to borrow books, it has a play park, a pub and a church. It did have the Huntsman Hotel which was popular with locals before it closed during the Coronavirus pandemic which is now being used as a hostel.

Its Tin Shed bar is still open to the public and serves meals in its lounge or for takeaway.  

It also has The Church of St. Thomas a Becket, an Indian restaurant, a primary school, and Shirenewton Hall.

It also has a small play park for children and it did have a golf course, but it closed in May 2005 and has since been turned into luxury homes.

Shirenewton has scenic views of the countryside. It has extensive views of the Severn Estuary and Bristol Channel and is a quiet and charming village surrounded by countryside hills.

Shirenewton used to have a small village shop (SPAR) that closed in 2007, it also used to have a garage and shop along with a Post Office in the 80s.

Looking around the village you wouldn’t believe it had those businesses, as the nearest shop is about 4.7 miles in Chepstow.

Shirenewton Primary School is surrounded by woodland. It has easy connections to the M48 motorway at Chepstow, with quick access to Newport and Cardiff.

The other Welsh village named was Llancarfan, in the Vale of Glamorgan.