The party has highlighted its growing concern over the fate of the culture sector after 25 years of Labour rule in Wales.

The warning comes after the First Minister defended a 10.5 per cent cut to the culture budget for 2024-25, on April 15, resulting in a potential risk to the National Museum in Cardiff and 90 job losses.

Labour's recent cuts to the culture budget includes influential bodies such as Amgueddfa Cymru, the National Library for Wales and the Royal Commission.

Plaid Cymru criticised Labour’s contradiction given a pledge last month at the Labour Creative Conference to end the 'war on culture'.

Plaid Cymru spokesperson for culture, Heledd Fychan MS said: "The Labour Welsh Government just don’t get culture.

"While they’re happy to pose for a picture outside one of Wales’ national museums or benefit from invites to exhibits, the reality is that 25 years of Labour rule has seen our culture and heritage institutions cut to the bone.

"We’re now seeing job losses, museums potentially closing, and national collections at risk.

"The new cabinet secretary for culture must fully grasp the seriousness of the situation and take urgent action to safeguard our national collections, and the workforce that cares for them.

"A country so rich in its history, heritage and culture cannot risk losing its national memory.”

Ms Fychan further pointed out the disparity between the actions of the Welsh Labour Government and Labour leader Kier Starmer’s promise to ‘end the war on culture’. According to her, "the irony is that while Starmer pleads that a UK Labour Government will end the war on culture – their track record in Wales says the opposite."

Ms Fychan urged immediate action to protect the national memory encapsulated in Wales' rich history, heritage and culture.