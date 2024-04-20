The early May bank holiday weekend falls on Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6 and we have compiled a list of pubs with a view to visit in Monmouthshire either this weekend or over the bank holiday.

The Anchor Inn - Tintern

This pub is located near the River Wye in Tintern and is the perfect place to enjoy a pint this bank holiday.

The Anchor Inn is situated next to the historic Tintern Abbey. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Visitors can take advantage of the picturesque views of the historic Tintern Abbey which is a stone's throw away from the pub.

Located at: Saint Mary's Street, Chepstow, NP16 6TE

The Boat Inn - Penallt

This pub is located near the English and Welsh border in Monmouth, it is surrounded by countryside views.

Visitors can even look across to England as it's close to the border. It has stunning views of waterfalls, wildflowers and woodland.

When visiting the Boat Inn, visitors can see across to England. Picture: Google (Image: Google)It's a great place to listen to the sound of a waterfall and enjoy a drink at the same time.

Located at: Lone Lane, Penallt, Monmouth, NP25 4AJ

The Bush Inn - Monmouth

This 17th-century country pub is situated in the hills above Monmouth in the Wye Valley.

The Boat Inn has great views of waterfalls and wildflowers. Picture: Google (Image: Google)The pub has views of the Forest of Dean and Monmouthshire countryside and has a lot of wildlife in the area.

Located at: Penallt, Monmouth NP25 4SE

Goose and Cuckoo - Abergavenny

This pub is located within the Brecon Beacons National Park in Abergavenny near the black mountains.

Goose and Cuckoo is located within the Brecon National Park which boasts countryside views. Picture: Google (Image: Google)It is a great pub for views! It has beautiful countryside views and there are even hens roaming around the garden.

Located at: Gwent Rd, Abergavenny NP7 9ER

Rose and Crown - Tintern

This traditional pub and B&B is located in Tintern near the River Wye.

The Rose and Crown has lovely views of the River Wye (Image: Google)The beer garden near the river's edge has views of the River Wye and surrounding countryside.

Located at: Main Street, Tintern, NP25 6SE