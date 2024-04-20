With the evenings getting lighter each day and the second bank holiday of the year approaching, it’s the perfect time to plan a trip to the pub for a few pints.
The early May bank holiday weekend falls on Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6 and we have compiled a list of pubs with a view to visit in Monmouthshire either this weekend or over the bank holiday.
The Anchor Inn - Tintern
This pub is located near the River Wye in Tintern and is the perfect place to enjoy a pint this bank holiday.
Visitors can take advantage of the picturesque views of the historic Tintern Abbey which is a stone's throw away from the pub.
Located at: Saint Mary's Street, Chepstow, NP16 6TE
The Boat Inn - Penallt
This pub is located near the English and Welsh border in Monmouth, it is surrounded by countryside views.
Visitors can even look across to England as it's close to the border. It has stunning views of waterfalls, wildflowers and woodland.
It's a great place to listen to the sound of a waterfall and enjoy a drink at the same time.
Located at: Lone Lane, Penallt, Monmouth, NP25 4AJ
The Bush Inn - Monmouth
This 17th-century country pub is situated in the hills above Monmouth in the Wye Valley.
The pub has views of the Forest of Dean and Monmouthshire countryside and has a lot of wildlife in the area.
Located at: Penallt, Monmouth NP25 4SE
Goose and Cuckoo - Abergavenny
This pub is located within the Brecon Beacons National Park in Abergavenny near the black mountains.
It is a great pub for views! It has beautiful countryside views and there are even hens roaming around the garden.
Located at: Gwent Rd, Abergavenny NP7 9ER
Rose and Crown - Tintern
This traditional pub and B&B is located in Tintern near the River Wye.
The beer garden near the river's edge has views of the River Wye and surrounding countryside.
Located at: Main Street, Tintern, NP25 6SE
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here