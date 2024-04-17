The weekend closure of the M25 was announced by National Highways yesterday (Monday, April 15) and will take place between Friday, May 10 until Monday, May 13, between Junctions 9 and 10.

UK's coach operator National Express has reassured passengers that they will be able to get to where they need to go as some services will be operating along diverted routes.

Customers travelling to and from Cardiff and Swansea on the National Express 201 service between Swansea and Gatwick Airport via Cardiff, Bristol and Heathrow Airport, can take a sigh of relief if they were planning to travel on that weekend.

National Express coach on a motorway (Image: National Express)

A full list of National Express services along with diverted routes are given below:

025 between Worthing and London via Brighton and Gatwick Airport

200 between Bristol and Gatwick Airport via Heathrow Airport

201 between Swansea and Gatwick Airport via Cardiff, Bristol and Heathrow Airport

205 between Poole and Gatwick Airport via Bournemouth and Heathrow Airport

210 between Wolverhampton and Gatwick Airport via Birmingham, Oxford and Heathrow Airport

230 between Derby and Gatwick Airport via Nottingham, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Luton and Heathrow Airport

Ed Rickard, network director for National Express UK and Ireland, said that diversions have been planned to "ensure all of our customers are able get to their destinations safely and as quickly as possible during the full closure of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10."

Mr Rickard called March's M25 closure "unprecedented", which has helped to shape how the coach network proceeds for the looming M25 closure to ensure "minimal disruption" to passenger journeys.

The network director added: “We are again encouraging customers to allow plenty of time for their travel and to track their service on www.nationalexpress.com/coachtracker.

"We are also contacting customers who are affected by the diversion to offer a free amendment to their ticket should they wish to change their travel plans.”

On board the coaches, passengers are given leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi, USB power sockets and a luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

More details can be found via the National Express website.