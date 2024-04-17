Rhia Danis from the Future Generations Leadership Academy and Amber Lewis from the Welsh Youth Parliament joined a UK youth delegation at European Youth Week, a biennial event hosted by the European Commission focusing on youth engagement and active citizenship.

Selected through the British Council’s EU/UK Youth Stronger Together programme, the initiative offers young people from Wales and across Europe aged 15–30 the chance to connect and implement change together on shared interests.

The European Youth Week event, which runs from April 12 – 19, emphasized the promotion of democratic participation and active citizenship, fostering dialogue between policymakers and young people.

Rhia Danis, an advocate for youth involvement in agriculture, expressed the significance of this event.

She said: "European Youth Week has been an important insight into the issues that impact nations and young people across Europe, from education reform and climate change, to economic uncertainty and political career support, and reimagining what the future could look like.

"I feel particularly motivated to engage more closely with my own community as a result of this experience whilst keeping a global outlook."

Also present at the event, Amber Lewis, a Youth and Community Work master’s student, recognised the instrumental role of youth in societal change negotiation.

Ms Lewis said: "The experience has made me realise how we can all contribute to solving many current issues.

"It’s given me an insight on the influence young people can have in society, and how decision makers, through their youth charter, consider the impact policies and ideas for change have on young people.

"Nevertheless, I still believe that there is more work to be done in amplifying youth voices, and putting young people at the front of discussions to show what it means to have their voice heard.

"Today is the start of what is next to come."

Eirini Kareta, British Council EU programme manager, highlighted the importance of such opportunities for young people.

She said: "We aim to strengthen the UK youth sector, enable connections with youth organisations, policy makers and practitioners and facilitate cooperation among young people in the EU and the UK for Europe’s collective benefit."

Finally, Ruth Cocks, country director British Council Wales, acknowledged the particular importance of the programme for young Welsh people, particularly in the post-Brexit era.

Ms Cocks said: "This is a fantastic programme and opportunity for young people in Wales to maintain and strengthen links with Europe.

"We can’t underestimate the impact of mutual learning and peer support that young people will gain from building informal networks with European peers and the doors that this may open for not only their future but the future of Wales."