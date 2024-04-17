Digital communications manager Edward Herbert is preparing for his first full marathon on April 21.

He aims to ensure The Children's Society receives a boost of support, sacrificing time spent enjoying music, cooking, and craft beer along the way.

Although a seasoned hiker and runner, Mr Herbert admits that the marathon, with its gruelling 26.2-mile route, is "a different kettle of fish".

He has previously run half marathons in Cardiff and Long Island City (New York) but claims this new endeavour requires an unprecedented level of "mental and physical discipline."

Mr Herbert is committed to helping The Children's Society and will be a part of the strong team of more than 100 runners representing the charity.

Their focus is supporting children across the UK who are vulnerable due to abuse, exploitation, and neglect.

Mr Herbert said: "The easiest part of training is that it gets you out of the house and the sense of achievement is profound.

"Marathon training is very humbling.

"You spend a lot of time with your thoughts, which can be peaceful and clear your mind."

Recalling a difficult time during the lockdown when he experienced severe back pain, he said it was through running that he managed to regain his health.

Undeterred by his discomfort, he used the desire to run the marathon as a way "to feel good about myself again."

Alongside his personal ambitions, Mr Herbert is focused on the bigger picture - raising funds for The Children's Society.

From interviewing these young people for campaign and blog pieces, he mentioned that they are "some of the most inspiring people I've ever met."

Ahead of the marathon, he has already raised an impressive £1,040 of his £2,000 target.

He encourages that: "Every penny counts and there is not a shortage of children that need support."

The Children’s Society's community relationships officer, Matthew Limb, expressed gratitude for Mr Herbert's dedication: "We are incredibly thankful for Edward’s outstanding commitment and drive."

As he mentioned, every penny raised helps The Children's Society to support children affected by abuse, exploitation, and neglect.

To support Mr Herbert's marathon efforts, visit his online JustGiving page at the JustGiving website and by searching his name.