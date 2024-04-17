The latest City of Newport Business Club networking event will pose the question, "Can your marketing help save the planet?"

This query will be addressed by guest speaker, Gemma Butler, a sustainable marketing expert, on Thursday, May 9.

The club will convene at its new regular venue, the Mercure Newport, on Upper Dock Street.

This city centre structure is Newport's newest and tallest hotel, boasting 135 rooms, a contemporary restaurant, NP20 Bar & Kitchen, an outdoor terrace, and three well-equipped meeting rooms.

Gemma Butler, co-founder and director of Can Marketing Save The Planet Ltd, is also co-host of the podcast series bearing the same name.

She is a sustainable marketing consultant, a twice-published author, and a guest lecturer who works with various organisations to train them on strategies and their role in driving a more sustainable future.

In addition to being a consultant, she teaches sustainable marketing at institutions like the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Cambridge Judge Business School, and the Direct Marketing Association of Northern California in the US.

City of Newport Business Club chairman, Professor Jonathan Deacon, expressed the club's delight in welcoming Ms Butler.

He said: "I am sure Gemma will have some interesting ideas on how sustainability and marketing mix, and offer some insights that will be of real value to our guests."

He further expressed anticipation for the forthcoming gathering at the Mercure, confident that the businesses attending their events will be impressed by the venue.

The City of Newport Business Club event will start at 5.30pm.

Tickets for the event, which include a two-course meal, are priced at £25 and can be booked via the club's website.

Those interested in becoming a member or sponsor of the City of Newport Business Club can find further information on the club’s website.