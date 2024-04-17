The Borough Theatre Abergavenny will be hosting numerous shows, concerts, and collaborative performances throughout the summer months.

Music lovers can expect the vocal trio Lady Maisery to bring their unique blend of traditional and original compositions.

The Spooky Men’s Chorale will return to Abergavenny delivering a mix of ballads, covers, and original tunes.

June 22 marks the anniversary of the Beatles' 1963 performance in Abergavenny.

To celebrate this milestone, the Cavern Beatles will deliver a dedicated homage to the Fab Four.

Fans will also enjoy tribute concerts dedicated to famous acts like Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac, and Dire Straits.

Moreover, Abergavenny's Elvis, Keith Davies, will be back, raising funds for local charities.

The Blaenavenny Male Voice Choir will treat the audience to a concert featuring traditional and well-loved songs encapsulating a sense of Welsh pride.

The theatre will also host a lively recital of Judy & Liza, taking the audience on an emotionally stirring ride.

Children will be enthralled by special presentations.

Garlic Theatre will weave magic with a funny and warm-hearted show, Jack & The Beans Talk, designed specifically for young minds of 3-7 years.

The theatre will also house a series of community events.

Abergavenny Theatre Group will stage a rendition of Thomas Hardy’s celebrated novel, Tess of the D’Urbervilles.

Mayzmusik Performing Arts Academy and Dance Blast will unveil their annual showcases.

Creative Futures will conduct their first-ever Summer Showcase while Theatre Workshop Cymru will entertain with Matilda the Musical JR.

The local History Society will conduct a talk on Madeleine Grey - Tomb of Gwladys Ddu and William ap Thomas.

Further seasonal highlights include an evening with Rev Richard Cole, a talk by Scream Queen author Yvette Fielding, and Dyad Production's Austen’s Women: Lady Susan.

Following the previous season's comedy popularity, Aber Laugh will return to the Borough.

Further details about all the events are available at the Borough Theatre, Abergavenny's website.