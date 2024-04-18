Welsh Conservative shadow transport minister, Natasha Asghar MS, said that Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay are pushing an “anti-motorist agenda”.

MS Asghar went on to say: “The people of Wales want to get on with their daily lives, yet Labour’s lack of investment in public transport, road building ban, and 20mph speed limits are preventing them from doing exactly this.



“In the Senedd next week, we’ll be calling on the Welsh Labour Government to end their war on motorists, scrap their road building ban and 20mph speed limits, and to get Wales moving again.”

The topic of an M4 relief road has been widely debated.

Former first minister Mark Drakeford described the call to scrap the M4 Corridor Around Newport (M4CAN) as his “first major decision” at the helm.

Wales’ transport secretary, Ken Skates MS, said he “can’t see” an M4 relief road being built due to “astronomical” costs and work has already taken place on "alternative solutions".



Some have cited a relief road as a solution to the bottlenecks on the M4.

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said the transport secretary's words were “meaningless”.

“When you look at his voting record, this Transport Minister has supported the policies that have consigned the Welsh economy to the slow lane for a generation or more, including voting against building the M4 relief road.



“The Welsh Conservatives have been clear from the start, we will scrap 20mph speed limits, reverse Labour’s road building ban and build the M4 relief road to get Wales moving.”

The Conservative Party hope to call on the Welsh government and raise the following issues at the Senedd:

Reviewing the road building tests with a view "to implementing all previously scrapped schemes that will boost economic growth or enhance road safety"

Reverse the 20mph Speed Limit order from 2022 and "adopt a targeted approach to 20mph speed limits in Wales"

Invest money into public transport to "make buses and trains more competitive with travelling by car"

The party has said that the Welsh Government's transport policies for Wales are not "fit for purpose".



The party is also calling on the Senedd to regret "the North and South transport divide in Wales, with £50m allocated to the North Wales Metro, and over £1bn to the South Wales Metro."