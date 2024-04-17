The honourees were associated with the University of South Wales (USW) and emerged victorious in six categories at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cymru Wales awards.

These awards recognise exceptional content produced by students and professionals annually.

Tom Walters and Charlotte Cousins graduates of the university's Computer Animation course were the winners of the Undergraduate Animation Award for short film, The Closet.

Fellow students, Oliver Sharpe and Daisy Hill, were also nominated for their animation Critter Caper.

Sharing his gratitude, Tom stated: "Attending the awards was amazing and surreal, especially when Russell T Davies [writer of Doctor Who] asked me where he could watch the film! I’m very grateful to USW for this fantastic experience."

In the Comedy and Entertainment category and the Craft Award for Camera, Charlie Grayson, a film student, took home the prizes for his film Penguin.

Bedwyr Hughes and Amy Owen won the Factual Short Form Award for their film Holm Sweet Home.

The Drama award was bagged by Alexandros Kelepeshis, a student of MA Film (Directing), for his film Black Veil.

The Craft Award for Sound was won by MA Animation graduate Daniel Evans for his film Amygdala.

Additionally, Francesca Barbieri, who had graduated from Performance & Media in 2017, won the award for Production Manager (Factual).

Since her graduation, she has contributed to numerous BBC shows, including The One Show, Wonders of the Celtic Deep and 54 Hours Under the Ground as well as programmes for Channel 4, ITV and BBC Radio Wales.