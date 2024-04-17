A MAN was caught red-handed with child abuse and bestiality images.
Rhys Connor, 20, from Blackwood was made the subject of a 24-community order after he was sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for five years.
The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of the possession of indecent images of children.
There were 141 category A, 39 category B and 20 category C images, prosecutor David Thomas said.
Connor, of Woodland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image of a person performing oral sex with a dog.
The offences were committed on October 25, 2022.
The defendant was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Connor will have to attend 26 sessions of an accredited sex offender programme.
He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
