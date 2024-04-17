Rhys Connor, 20, from Blackwood was made the subject of a 24-community order after he was sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for five years.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of the possession of indecent images of children.

There were 141 category A, 39 category B and 20 category C images, prosecutor David Thomas said.

Connor, of Woodland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image of a person performing oral sex with a dog.

The offences were committed on October 25, 2022.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Connor will have to attend 26 sessions of an accredited sex offender programme.

He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.