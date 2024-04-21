A FITNESS trainer hailing from Blaenau Gwent, crowned as the best trainer in the UK and first ever Welsh winner of the award, claims that if he can do it at his age following a spinal surgery "then anyone can".
Ged Musto was featured in the South Wales Argus in January 2024 after initially winning the award for the 'Best Trainer in the UK 2023/24' at the 'Best of the Best' awards, which he said he is "still taking it in".
Ged Musto, now 60, is calling on others to follow in his fitness footsteps and said: "I'm hoping that I am seen as not just an inspirational trainer for others to follow but also a true pioneer, proof that you can also strive to be the top trainer in not just Wales but also the United Kingdom."
Mr Musto added this about the monumental achievement: "being the first Welsh winner alone is something that cannot ever be replicated."
He went on to say "if I can do it, anyone can!"
The first Welsh winner of the award is no stranger to the limelight, having previously worked with A-list celebrities like Hugh Grant, Sir Lenny Henry and Monty Don.
The ceremony was held at the Silent Hotel and Spa in Southampton on Thursday, March 28, where Mr Musto beat out over 1,200 trainers nationwide for the prestigious award.
