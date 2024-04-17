Afon Technology, a Monmouthshire-based firm that opened in 2019, has reached the half-decade mark, whilst creating the world's first non-invasive wearable blood glucose sensor.

This innovation is geared towards making life easier for people with diabetes by removing the need for needles when monitoring blood sugar levels.

Their milestone showcases a considerable achievement for the firm, which is on the brink of revolutionising blood glucose monitoring.

Notably, tech giants such as Apple, Samsung, and Google are rumoured to have attempted to develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring instruments, but none have succeeded.

Sabih Chaudhry, CEO for Afon Technology, said: "I am incredibly proud to celebrate our fifth anniversary.

"It is a momentous occasion that highlights our resilience, innovation, and dedication to transforming healthcare technology.

"We are grateful for all of the support we have received over the last five years, and we are exciting to continue making a change in the diabetes field."

Interestingly, Afon Technology's celebration coincides with the Diabetes UK Professional Care Conference in London where healthcare professionals are set to share knowledge and cutting-edge research.

Statistics show that there are currently 537 million adults globally living with diabetes.

Understandably, the condition is a costly expenditure for health services; the NHS spends £10 billion per year on diabetes, with NHS Wales chipping in £500 million annually.

The uniqueness of the sensor that Afon Technology has developed lies in its non-invasive design.

To be worn on the inside of the wrist, it relays blood glucose data to a user's smart device in real-time without the necessity to penetrate the skin.

In discussing the device, Sabih Chaudhry said: "We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation.

"Our mission is to simplify the lives of people with diabetes by eliminating the need for needles in monitoring blood sugar levels.

"This milestone not only marks our journey’s success but also underscores our commitment to making a tangible difference in healthcare technology."

Preliminary research gives a glimmer of hope that such a device could soon be a reality, promising a potentially easier and safer way for those with diabetes to manage their condition.