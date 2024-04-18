EVERY WEEK, each local authority in Gwent validates a number of planning applications that have been submitted. 

Here are the newest applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council. 

Change of use from former Army Cadet HQ to residential dwelling

Reference and type: C/2024/0074 Full

Date registered: April 8 2024

Location: Former Army Cadet Hall, King Edward Road, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent NP23 4SD

Applicant surname: Hughes

Agent: LEB Architectural

Add a Vehicle Electric Charging point to the front of the dwelling to enable electrical vehicle charging

Reference and type: C/2024/0075 Full

Date registered: April 9 2024

Location: 33 Hillside Terrace, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 6TY

Applicant surname: Griffin 

Agent: Mrs Sharon Griffin 

Proposed first floor rear house extension. Provision of car parking space

Reference and type: C/2024/0076 Full

Date registered: April 9 2024

Location: 58 Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 6PR

Applicant surname: Bolter

Agent: Creation Design Wales

Proposed two storey extension to side and rear of dwelling, and porch to front elevation

Reference and type: C/2024/0077 Full

Date registered: April 9 2024

Location: 62 Aneurin Place, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent NP23 4RU

Applicant surname: Meats

Agent: Mr T Morgan

Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed loft conversion with flat roof rear dormer and 3 no. roof windows to front

Reference and type: C/2024/0078* Lawful Development Certificate Application

Note: These types of applications must be decided in accordance with strict legal rules. Observations and/or comments are only relevant if they relate to the facts of the case. You can contact the Development Management team for further guidance.

Date registered: April 10 2024

Location: 11 Meadow Crescent, Scwrfa, Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent NP22 4AS

Applicant surname: Cronin

Agent: Creation Design Wales

Proposed detached dwelling-house with garage and associates external works

Reference and type: C/2024/0079 Full

Date registered: April 11 2024

Location: Land off Primrose Lane, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 5BG

Applicant surname: Edwards

Agent: Creation Design Wales