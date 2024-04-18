EVERY WEEK, each local authority in Gwent validates a number of planning applications that have been submitted.
Here are the newest applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.
Change of use from former Army Cadet HQ to residential dwelling
Reference and type: C/2024/0074 Full
Date registered: April 8 2024
Location: Former Army Cadet Hall, King Edward Road, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent NP23 4SD
Applicant surname: Hughes
Agent: LEB Architectural
Add a Vehicle Electric Charging point to the front of the dwelling to enable electrical vehicle charging
Reference and type: C/2024/0075 Full
Date registered: April 9 2024
Location: 33 Hillside Terrace, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 6TY
Applicant surname: Griffin
Agent: Mrs Sharon Griffin
Proposed first floor rear house extension. Provision of car parking space
Reference and type: C/2024/0076 Full
Date registered: April 9 2024
Location: 58 Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 6PR
Applicant surname: Bolter
Agent: Creation Design Wales
Proposed two storey extension to side and rear of dwelling, and porch to front elevation
Reference and type: C/2024/0077 Full
Date registered: April 9 2024
Location: 62 Aneurin Place, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent NP23 4RU
Applicant surname: Meats
Agent: Mr T Morgan
Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed loft conversion with flat roof rear dormer and 3 no. roof windows to front
Reference and type: C/2024/0078* Lawful Development Certificate Application
Note: These types of applications must be decided in accordance with strict legal rules. Observations and/or comments are only relevant if they relate to the facts of the case. You can contact the Development Management team for further guidance.
Date registered: April 10 2024
Location: 11 Meadow Crescent, Scwrfa, Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent NP22 4AS
Applicant surname: Cronin
Agent: Creation Design Wales
Proposed detached dwelling-house with garage and associates external works
Reference and type: C/2024/0079 Full
Date registered: April 11 2024
Location: Land off Primrose Lane, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 5BG
Applicant surname: Edwards
Agent: Creation Design Wales
