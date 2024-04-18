Here are the newest applications received by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Change of use from former Army Cadet HQ to residential dwelling

Reference and type: C/2024/0074 Full

Date registered: April 8 2024

Location: Former Army Cadet Hall, King Edward Road, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent NP23 4SD

Applicant surname: Hughes

Agent: LEB Architectural

Add a Vehicle Electric Charging point to the front of the dwelling to enable electrical vehicle charging

Reference and type: C/2024/0075 Full

Date registered: April 9 2024

Location: 33 Hillside Terrace, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 6TY

Applicant surname: Griffin

Agent: Mrs Sharon Griffin

Proposed first floor rear house extension. Provision of car parking space

Reference and type: C/2024/0076 Full

Date registered: April 9 2024

Location: 58 Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 6PR

Applicant surname: Bolter

Agent: Creation Design Wales

Proposed two storey extension to side and rear of dwelling, and porch to front elevation

Reference and type: C/2024/0077 Full

Date registered: April 9 2024

Location: 62 Aneurin Place, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent NP23 4RU

Applicant surname: Meats

Agent: Mr T Morgan

Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed loft conversion with flat roof rear dormer and 3 no. roof windows to front

Reference and type: C/2024/0078* Lawful Development Certificate Application

Note: These types of applications must be decided in accordance with strict legal rules. Observations and/or comments are only relevant if they relate to the facts of the case. You can contact the Development Management team for further guidance.

Date registered: April 10 2024

Location: 11 Meadow Crescent, Scwrfa, Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent NP22 4AS

Applicant surname: Cronin

Agent: Creation Design Wales

Proposed detached dwelling-house with garage and associates external works

Reference and type: C/2024/0079 Full

Date registered: April 11 2024

Location: Land off Primrose Lane, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent NP23 5BG

Applicant surname: Edwards

Agent: Creation Design Wales