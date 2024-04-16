'One man's trash is another man's treasure' is a cliché for a reason but put into practice by skip diving could get you into trouble.

Questions around where the skip is located and whether the items are actually being disposed of are both things you need to give some close consideration.

Although it's rare that taking things from a skip is considered stealing, there is still a risk that taking materials from a skip could be seen as theft, according to Skip Hire UK.

Are you allowed to take things out of a skip in the UK?





Usually, items put in a skip are seen as 'abandoned' but taking any items still poses a risk under the Theft Act (1968) in England or Wales or under common-law theft in Scotland.

Skip Hire UK notes that one of the most recent, and high-profile, cases of skip-diving in England was in October 2013.

Three men were reportedly arrested and charged for taking food from the waste point behind an Iceland supermarket.

It added: "However, in January 2014 all charges were dropped following much public criticism and a personal request by the chief executive of Iceland".

Prince Recycling Waste Management has also shared three things you should do before even attempting to skip dive.

Firstly, the skip hire service suggests considering whether the items in the skip are actually being disposed of.

For instance, the waste management expert notes: "If someone is having a big old clear out, they may be using their skip for temporary storage of items before reorganising everything for the skip.

"Old construction materials may also be about to be recycled for a future project by tradesmen too".

Secondly, you should also think about where the skip is located.

If the skip is on someone’s driveway, you could generally be seen as trespassing on private property by rummaging in someone’s skip.

Doing so risks the fact that the property owner may wish to take legal action.

Prince Recycling continued: "If the skip is on public land, the contents will still belong to the person who hired the skip until it’s removed".

Finally, the waste experts urge Brits to just "mind their manners" since "there is absolutely nothing wrong with approaching a homeowner and asking if you might be able to have something out of their skip if they’re disposing of it anyway".

They added: "Just a friendly knock at the door and polite question can remove any question around legality so you can bag yourself some treasure after all".