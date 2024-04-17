A NEW stall has joined Newport Market, serving Polish street food and bakery items.
Krakow Xpress, which serves Polish dumplings, pizza sub foot longs, hot dogs among other things, has recently opened a new shop in the Newport Market in Newport's city centre.
Krakow Xpress's owner, Martha, said: "The demand for polish produce is high and there is a strong polish community in Newport."
Established in 2021, the Polish food vendor has aimed to create ready-to-eat meals for people who want to lose weight and are short on time.
Alongside traditional Polish foods such as pierogi (dumplings) and hot dogs, the vendor gives diners the option to try zapiekanka, a foot-long pizza sub.
Polish pierogi dumpling flavours include:
-
Duck
-
Mix of meat
-
Cabbage
-
Potatoes and cheese
Zapiekanka pizza sub flavours include:
-
Mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
-
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Krakow Xpress offers two types of hot dogs: one big hot dog with Polish sausage, and another made for kids with a smaller sausage.
The team at Krakow Xpress also offer weekend specials. Last weekend, this was a "bun with grilled pork neck and salad".
Martha, the owner of Krakow Xpress added: "We have decided to open Polish Street food and selling our signature dish -dumplings plus some nice Polish street food.
"Street food it's something new for us but we have great experience with Polish food."
The team at Krakow Xpress are also offering deals to customers, giving 10 pierogi dumplings for £10 or 6 pierogis for £6.50.
Newport Market is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 12pm to 10pm, with varying times for vendors.
