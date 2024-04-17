Krakow Xpress, which serves Polish dumplings, pizza sub foot longs, hot dogs among other things, has recently opened a new shop in the Newport Market in Newport's city centre.

Krakow Xpress's owner, Martha, said: "The demand for polish produce is high and there is a strong polish community in Newport."

Krakow Xpress in Newport Market (Image: Krakow Xpress)

Established in 2021, the Polish food vendor has aimed to create ready-to-eat meals for people who want to lose weight and are short on time.

Alongside traditional Polish foods such as pierogi (dumplings) and hot dogs, the vendor gives diners the option to try zapiekanka, a foot-long pizza sub.

Zapiekanka, or pizza subs (Image: Krakow Xpress)

Polish pierogi dumpling flavours include:

Duck

Mix of meat

Cabbage

Potatoes and cheese

Pierogis, or Polish dumplings, are offered in four different flavours here (Image: Krakow Xpress)

Zapiekanka pizza sub flavours include:

Mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Zapiekankas (Image: Krakow Xpress)

Krakow Xpress offers two types of hot dogs: one big hot dog with Polish sausage, and another made for kids with a smaller sausage.

The team at Krakow Xpress also offer weekend specials. Last weekend, this was a "bun with grilled pork neck and salad".

Weekend specials are offered at the Polish street food vendor too (Image: Krakow Xpress)

Martha, the owner of Krakow Xpress added: "We have decided to open Polish Street food and selling our signature dish -dumplings plus some nice Polish street food.

"Street food it's something new for us but we have great experience with Polish food."

Krakow Xpress staff (Image: Krakow Xpress)

Krakow Xpress staff plating the food (Image: Krakow Xpress)

The team at Krakow Xpress are also offering deals to customers, giving 10 pierogi dumplings for £10 or 6 pierogis for £6.50.

Krakow Xpress (Image: Krakow Xpress)

Newport Market is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 12pm to 10pm, with varying times for vendors.