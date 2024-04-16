A huge blaze along with thick clouds of black smoke could be seen from across the Bristol Channel as a warehouse was reportedly on fire.

A local source confirmed the fire engulfed the Evri depot in Avonmouth, Bristol at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Thick clouds of smoke can be seen coming from Avonmouth (Image: Avon Fire & Rescue Service)

The fire service in the area alerted those who live and work in the local area to "keep their windows and doors shut".

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "16 appliances are currently on scene alongside specialist assets to help tackle the fire. Police are also in attendance to provide traffic management."

We currently have 16 appliances in attendance at a warehouse fire in Avonmouth. If you live and work in the local area, we’d advise you to keep your windows and doors shut. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/caolFHOQt4 — Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) April 16, 2024

A dog walker going past Dinas Road in Penarth, had seen the smoke and said: "While walking my dog at the Old Pen on the 16th April around 3:30pm it was impossible not notice a massive, black smoke on the sky towards the bottom of the Dinas Road.

"We were also treater to a rain of ashes and a stinky thick air. Was this incident an accident or an illegal waste operation?"

Several X, formerly Twitter, users posted videos of the plumes of smoke.