THICK clouds of smoke were seen coming from a warehouse in Avonmouth earlier today, visible from across the Bristol Channel in Penarth.
A huge blaze along with thick clouds of black smoke could be seen from across the Bristol Channel as a warehouse was reportedly on fire.
A local source confirmed the fire engulfed the Evri depot in Avonmouth, Bristol at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.
The fire service in the area alerted those who live and work in the local area to "keep their windows and doors shut".
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "16 appliances are currently on scene alongside specialist assets to help tackle the fire. Police are also in attendance to provide traffic management."
We currently have 16 appliances in attendance at a warehouse fire in Avonmouth. If you live and work in the local area, we’d advise you to keep your windows and doors shut. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/caolFHOQt4— Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) April 16, 2024
A dog walker going past Dinas Road in Penarth, had seen the smoke and said: "While walking my dog at the Old Pen on the 16th April around 3:30pm it was impossible not notice a massive, black smoke on the sky towards the bottom of the Dinas Road.
"We were also treater to a rain of ashes and a stinky thick air. Was this incident an accident or an illegal waste operation?"
Several X, formerly Twitter, users posted videos of the plumes of smoke.
A large fire has broken out at a depot in Avonmouth - which can be seen from the M5.@AvonFireRescue service says there are 15 appliances there. pic.twitter.com/flK5jMcfDb— BBC Bristol (@BBCBristol) April 16, 2024
