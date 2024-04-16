South Wales Police are on the hunt for 30-year-old Cameron Jones, who has evaded the police since a crash which took place on Friday, April 5 at around 11.45pm in Merthyr Tydfil.

Detective sergeant Debbie Hobrough, of South Wales Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "He (Cameron Jones) is a dangerous individual.

Cameron Jones is wanted by the police for his involvement in a fatal crash on April 5. (Image: South Wales Police)

"Members of the public are advised not to approach Jones but to contact the police if they have any information which will help us find him."

Sergeant Hobrough added: “A 30-year-old local man and a 29-year-old local woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and we will continue to make arrests should anyone else be suspected of assisting Jones in evading police.”

Police are investigating the fatal crash involving a single car, a white Audi S3, which was "travelling along Swansea Road from Trago Mills and in the general direction of the A465"

Fatal collision

A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital on the night of the crash, with life-threatening injuries.

The woman has been named as Demi Mabbitt (Image: South Wales Police)

The woman has been named as Demi Mabbitt from Aberfan, who later died as a result of her injuries after the crash.

Ms Mabbitt's family paid tribute to her, and said: “Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin.

“She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone.

"She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling.”

Anyone with more information is urged to contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2400110291 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.