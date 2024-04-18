SCOTT JAMES ALLEN, 22, of Torridge Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of the possession of ammunition, a rifle cartridge, for military use between August 6, 2021 and November, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £62 in costs and a surcharge and the rifle cartridges were forfeited and destroyed.

TAYLOR SMITH, 26, of Fox Avenue, Newbridge must pay £256 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOEL WITHEY, 30, of Heol Yr Ysgol, Ebbw Vale must pay £620 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 Blackrock, Monmouthshire on September 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE ROBERT GIBBINGS, 33, of George Street, Pontypool must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended prison sentence.

SCOTT JONES, 26, of Woodville Road, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Coast Road, St Brides Wentlooge, Newport on September 7, 2023.

JOSHUA LAWRENCE, 24, of Glascoed Lane, Glascoed, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A4042 in Abergavenny on September 9, 2023.

LAUREN LOUISE WILLIAMS, 28, of Llanfach Road, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JENNIFER HUGHES, 37, of Cromwell Road, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARY RICHARDS, 41, of Cwmdraw Court, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £310 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

BILLY JABUS LEE, 28, of Oakwood Road, Sling, Gloucestershire was banned from driving for 12 months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 24 and Junction 23a on September 1, 2023 and failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,630 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN BOULTER, 62, of Rhymney Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £100 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.