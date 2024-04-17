South Wales Argus
Key road heading into Gwent closed following crash

A465 Heads of the Valleys Road closed due to crash

By Sallie Phillips

  • Two key roads heading towards Gwent have been impacted by crashes this morning
  • The A465 Heads of the Valleys Road is closed near Dowlais Top roundabout with heavy traffic
  • The A48(M) near Newport had also been closed by a crash in the early hours, but has re-opened

