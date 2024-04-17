Three horses involved in crash with car on key road towards Gwent

- The A465 Heads of the Valleys Road has now reopened after a crash between three horses and a car (11.45am)
- Two key roads heading towards Gwent have been impacted by crashes this morning
- The A465 Heads of the Valleys Road is closed near Dowlais Top roundabout with heavy traffic
- The A48(M) near Newport had also been closed by a crash in the early hours, but has re-opened
Live
