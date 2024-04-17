It was a pleasure to join the Easter fundraiser for a glimpse into the upcoming programme of events.

Huge thank you to the wonderful, dedicated volunteers, organisers and attendees, with such passion for the festival, it is sure to be another unforgettable celebration of arts and culture.

For those eager to learn more and be a part of this year’s festival visit immerse themselves in this cultural extravaganza, a visit to the festival's website provides comprehensive details on upcoming events and attractions. caerleon-arts.org/ .

On International Women’s day in March the Newport Women's Forum Bursary for 2024 was launched.

The bursary launch gave attendees the opportunity to hear from past winners, who shared their experiences and the impact the Newport Women’s Bursary had on their lives. It was fantastic to attend The Riverfront Theatre event celebrating women's achievements and progress, and the panel discussion I chaired was full of inspirational local women.

The Newport Women’s Forum is now looking forward to the annual Afternoon Tea fundraiser on Saturday May 18.

The event will include a brilliant performance by one of last year’s bursary winners, Allegra Choir. All profits from the fundraiser go directly to support Newport-based women with their personal development. The bursary is open to women across Newport until Friday June 28. newportwf.wordpress.com/.

This month we have seen celebrations to mark Eid and I hope everyone marking this joyous occasion across Newport had a wonderful time with family and friends.

A celebration was also held in the Riverfront recently to mark International Romani Day. The event was a testament to the community's resilience and creativity, with delicious food and breathtaking art pieces and performances.

One of Newport’s oldest pubs, The Lamb, will be reopening and it was a pleasure to meet Vladyslava Krapyvka, the Ukrainian entrepreneur behind the venture. She has made Newport her home and is determined to create a welcoming space in our community.

As your Member of the Senedd (MS), I can help with issues which are devolved in Wales, including health, education, climate change, transport, the environment, arts and sport. If you have any concerns or issues related to the Senedd, please do not hesitate to reach out. You can contact me at Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call 01633 376627.