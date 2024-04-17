People living in homes with the postcodes NP25 4LW and CF82 7HR have each won £1,000 in a daily prize draw from March 23 to April 6.

The winning postcodes belong to Redbrook in Monmouth, and Derwendeg Avenue, Hengoed, Caerphilly.

Seven other Welsh postcodes were featured in these recent draws, in Cardiff, Pembrokeshire, Gywnedd and Rhondda Cynon Taf, but these were the only ones in Gwent to be featured.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.