Well, a new parody musical, Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, may give you a hint as it comes to Cardiff.

The musical, acclaimed for its original pop soundtrack and humorous take on the famous Disney villain, is part of a UK tour set to run until July 14, 2024.

After a successful 10-week London run, with six Off West End Theatre Award nominations, Unfortunate is now set to entertain audiences at Cardiff's New Theatre from May 7 - 11.

Shawna Hamic, known for her roles in Orange is the New Black and 1776 on Broadway, leads the cast as Ursula.

River Medway, a favourite from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, will star as Ariel.

The ensemble includes Thomas Lowe as Triton, Allie Dart as Sebastian, Jamie Mawson as Eric, Julian Capolei as Grimsby, and Corrina Buchan, Jack Gray, Jamie McKillop and Milly Willows in the ensemble.

The show promises a new perspective on Ursula's side of the story, offering a fresh script and production that is bigger and bolder than any previous versions of the hit.

It's time to let Ursula share her own tale in this show that's suitable for audiences aged 16 and over.

It is written by Robyn Grant, who also directs, and Daniel Foxx, with a musical score by Tim Gilvin.

The production features puppet design by Abby Clarke, choreography by Melody Sinclair, musical supervision and direction by Arlene McNaught, lighting design by Adam King, content sound design by Lucy Baker-Swinburn, and system sound design by Oscar Thompson and Will Thompson.

Cardiff audiences are in for a fun evening complete with laughs, catchy pop tunes, and an unexpected take on a beloved Disney history.

This production of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch gives a unique insight into Ursula's life beneath the sea, promising an unforgettable experience.

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch will be at Cardiff's New Theatre between May 7-11. Tickets are £16 and available at the New Theatre Cardiff website.